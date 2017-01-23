Pope Francis: to El Pais, on Trump “let’s wait and see”. No to “populism”

“We must wait and see. I don’t like to get ahead of myself, nor I like to judge people prematurely. We will see what he does and will judge accordingly. Always work with the specific. Christianity is either specific or it is not Christianity”. This is the view expressed by Pope Francis about American President Donald Trump in an interview given to the Spanish Daily “El Pais”. Populism in politics is the first thing decried by Pope Francis, referring to the European context rather than the Latin American’s. The Pontiff cites the example of Nazi Germany: a broken country that seeks “its identity” and seeks a leader to restore it. It finds Hitler who was “voted for” by his people, and then “destroyed his people. That is the risk”. “In times of crisis, we lack judgment”, Pope Francis admonishes. “We look for a saviour who gives us back our identity and we defend ourselves with walls, barbed-wire, whatever, from other people who may rob us of our identity. And that is a very serious thing. That is why I always try to say: talk among yourselves, talk to one another”.