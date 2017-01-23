EU: Juncker (EU Commission), “new steps towards the Pillar of Social Rights”. European summit in Göteborg next November

(Brussels) “Ever since the beginning of my tenure, I have made it clear that I wanted a more social Europe, and we have taken important steps in this direction”. It was stated by the president of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, on the day in Brussels over 600 delegates of the member states, European institutions, trade unions and civilians, including over 20 national ministers and members of the College of Commissioners, are discussing the results of the public consultation on the European Pillar of Social Rights. Also at today’s conference, it was announced that a social summit for fair growth and employment will take place in Göteborg on November 17th, 2017. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said: “In these difficult times, we must prove that we can make all the difference in the citizens’ everyday life. A more social Europe, with fair working conditions, effective work markets and strong social dialogue, should be a priority for all of us”. 16 thousand people responded to the consultation that took place in the last few months; yesterday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in that respect.