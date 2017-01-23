Denmark: Holte, bishop Kozon blesses the building site for the new female monastery

The bishop of Copenhagen, mgr. Czeslaw Kozon, and the vicar general, mgr. Niels Engelbrecht, blessed the building site where the new monastery of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood is being built, in Holte, north of the Danish capital. “The bishop blessed the first stone that the sisters took from their current home, the monastery of Nordvang Farm in Bistruphave, that had been home to the congregation and to a hospital since 1959”, the diocesan website explains. Now, the premises of the congregation are used by the municipality to accommodate some of the refugees who go to Denmark. The new monastery in Holte will be home to the sisters’ community but there will be rooms for guests “who need to spend a few days in silence”, as well as spiritual events, as well. During the ceremony last Friday, bishop Czeslaw “insisted on the need to strengthen the spiritual life of the diocese” and pointed out that, “at a time many monasteries have disappeared from Denmark, for us Catholics it is a great joy that a new convent be built, since monastic life has always been an important part of the life of the Church”. The first stone was walled next to the entrance door. The building should be ready by June.