Czech Republic: wave of solidarity with Cardinal Vlk suffering from oncological disease

(Bratislava) – A wave of solidarity has spread among the faithful in support of Cardinal Miloslav Vlk, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Prague, who returned from hospital a few days ago after being diagnosed with oncological disease. According to the information published on the website www.kardinal.cz, Cardinal Vlk has suffered from severe health problems since spring 2016; it has been officially announced that he has lung cancer with metastasis in the bones. He accepted the diagnosis in peace, surprising even medicine professors with his attitude of total devotion to God’s will. “The cardinal was stunned by the wave of interest, solidarity and prayers for the improvement of his health expressed by our whole nation”, reads a statement on his personal website. His words of gratitude are addressed to the members of the Work of Mary Community, the Archbishopric of Prague, and to all those who support him with concrete deeds and prayers. “I accepted the news of the serious condition of my predecessor at the See of St. Adalbert with great concern. Cardinal Miloslav Vlk is in my prayers and in my heart. I am glad that he is surrounded by people who take good care of him”, said Cardinal Dominik Duka, Archbishop of Prague. Cardinal Vlk was discharged from hospital on 20 January and currently prepares for chemotherapy under the surveillance of oncological experts.