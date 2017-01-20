The Netherlands: Franciscan Movement, app to become “saints” and “heroes” in the footsteps of the little poor man

An app aimed at secondary school students was launched a few days ago by the Franciscan Movement in the Netherlands, as part of the programme “Heroes, saints and icons” on which the Movement is currently working. The app was designed as an educational tool to support religious teaching in secondary schools and enables access to digital content. With the app, students can learn what heroism is and how to become “heroes” in eight steps: they have to face challenges in the areas of peace, society and the environment, and if they win, they will score points to make the (real and virtual) world a better place, thus securing for themselves the title of “hero”. The Movement, “in the footsteps of St Francis of Assisi, wants to work for a committed and peaceful world, also among young people. The first step is to raise awareness among them so that they become engaged. This can only be achieved if we are present in their world”, explained Thomas Hontelez, a youth from the Franciscan Movement. “We have already received positive reactions from the academic world. This confirmed our view that there was a need for such a programme”. One of the main events proposed by the Franciscan Movement, in this year dedicated to “heroes, saints and icons”, is a training Day for teachers of religion at ‘s-Hertogenbosch on 15 February on the use of digital educational resources, including games, in the teaching and learning of values.