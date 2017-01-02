Terrorist attack in Istanbul: Juncker (EU Commission), “with the Turkish, against terrorism”

(Brussels) “It is with deep pain that I learnt about the terrorist attack in Istanbul” that took place in the first few hours of the New Year. “On behalf of myself and on behalf of the entire European Commission, I would like to send my deepest condolences to you and my sympathy to the victims and their families”. This was said yesterday by Jean-Claude Juncker about the Istanbul massacre, in a message to Turkish president Erdogan. “We are jointly responsible for rejecting terrorism. I ensure you, and through you I ensure the Turkish people, that you can rely on our endless support in this sense”.