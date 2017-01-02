SIR: Vincenzo Corrado new editor-in-chief of the news agency

As of today, Monday January 2, SIR news agency (Religious News Service) has a new editor-in-chief: Vincenzo Corrado succeeds Domenico Delle Foglie, at the helm of the news Agency since January 2013, to whom the Presidency of the Italian Bishops Conference expressed a special thanks for having relaunched the news agency on the digital platform and in the relations with the local communities, the dioceses, and all 191 news outlets of the Italian Federation of Catholic Weeklies. (Fisc).

Vincenzo Corrado, born in Maglie (Lecce) in 1976, is the news editor of SIR news agency. In 2000 he obtained a Baccalaureate in Sacred Theology at the Theological Faculty of the Apuliae (Theological Institute “Regina Apuliae”). He continued his studies at the Pontifical Pastoral Institute “Redemptor Hominis” (Lateran University), where, in 2007, he obtained a Licentiate in Pastoral Theology majoring in Social Communications, with a thesis on “Church and Media. Analysis of SIR news-making.” SIR section editor and news editor since 2013, in the past fifteen years he took care of the relations with FISC Catholic publications. In this position he cultivated constant, daily relations nationwide. Expert in ecclesial issues, he closely followed the latest developments of the Italian and universal Church.