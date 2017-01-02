EU: European Council, meetings in Malta and Rome about the after-Brexit and the future of integration

(Brussels) The calendar of the EU’s forthcoming events is starting to shape up. On January 1st, the presidency of the Council of Ministers was handed over by Slovakia to Malta (the official website is at http://www.eu2017.mt/). It will be just in Malta that the new year’s first summit of the heads of State and Government will be held: an informal meeting of the European Council on the island “will be the continuation of the Bratislava summit of September 2016, which paved the way to a political reflection on the future of the EU-27”. After the meeting of February 3rd, “the leaders – as posted on the website of the European Council, http://www.consilium.europa.eu/ – will end the process of reflection in Rome on March 25th, to coincide with the sixtieth anniversary of the Treaty of Rome”. The debate is connected with the result of the British Brexit referendum. The European Commission, instead, will hold its weekly meeting on January 11th. Next week, the European Parliament will have the parliamentary committees meet in Brussels, while it convene for a plenary session in Strasbourg on January 16th to appoint the president of the Assembly and of the other boards (committees, political groups, magistrates).