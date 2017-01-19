Christian Unity: Week of Prayer, initiatives in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden

As part of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, tonight Copenhagen will host the 63rd ecumenical pilgrimage of all the churches of the Danish capital. The pilgrimage will start at 06.30 pm from the Lutheran church of St Paul, will move on to the Methodist Church (Church of Jerusalem), will stop at the Catholic Cathedral of St Ansgar, then at the Orthodox Russian Cathedral of St Alexander Nevsky, then at the Anglican Church of St. Alban, and will end at the Lutheran Church, the Gustafskyrkan. Here, the Lutheran bishop of Copenhagen, Peter Skov-Jakobsen, will hold a sermon about the topic of the Week of Prayer: “Christ’s love urges us to reconciliation”. In the Norwegian capital too, tonight Christians will go on a pilgrimage together through the five churches in downtown Oslo. There will be “music and singing” at every stop. In the Lutheran Margaretakyrkan, there will be a convivial event. Also tonight, in Finland, where this year the Council of the Churches celebrates its 100th anniversary, the highlight will be a prayer in the Evangelical Lutheran Cathedral of Oulu. The prayer will be broadcasted on the first national radio channel on Sunday. In Sweden, the Council of the Churches published a lively booklet that explains the meaning of the Week of Prayer, describes some of Sweden’s ecumenical “good practices” and provides materials for young people too.