Migrants: Comece reports initiatives of the Bishops Conferences in Europe. “Calling Christians to action”

(Brussels) Pope Francis’s appeal for migrant children has resulted in lots of initiatives, which have been taken in the last few days by the Bishops Conferences “to call Christians and political leaders to action”. A few days after the celebration of the World Refugee Day on January 15th, the Commission of EU Bishops Conferences (Comece) postes a review on its website, which sums up this range of initiatives and mentions, for instance, the campaign launched by the Spanish Bishops on January 13th to fight the consequences of such phenomenon. The Italian Bishops Conference posted on its website some authoritative comments on the Holy Father’s message, while in Ireland “a kit with resources to be used by parishes” has been provided to celebrate the Day. The French Bishops are arranging a “workshop” due to take place in Paris on February 7th to investigate some areas of the problem of migrant children. A release, jointly published by the French and German Bishops, spoke, once again, of the challenge of the many unaccompanied children who have come to Europe. On its part, Comece keeps watching over the problem – which was the topic of a workshop of dialogue with the European Commission in October 2016 – as part of its role as supervisor of the EU’s migratory and asylum policies.