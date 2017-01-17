Order of Malta: Holy See, “support and encouragement for commendable work”. Confidence in Group appointed by the Pope

“Support and encouragement” for the work of the members of the Order of Malta and “confidence” in the members of the Group appointed by Pope Francis to inform him about the “crisis” of the Central Direction. This is, in brief, the content of the communiqué released today by the Holy See Press Office “in relation to the events of recent weeks concerning the Sovereign Military Order of Malta”. Indeed, the Holy See wishes to “reiterate its support and encouragement for the commendable work that members and volunteers carry out in various parts of the world, in fulfilment of the aims of the Order: ‘tuitio fidei’ (the defence of the Faith) and ‘obsequium pauperum’ (service to the poor, the sick and those in greatest need)”. “For the support and advancement of this generous mission”, the statement reads, “the Holy See reaffirms its confidence in the five Members of the Group” set up by the Pope on 21 December 2016 “to inform him about the present crisis of the Central Direction of the Order, and rejects, based on the documentation in its possession, any attempt to discredit these Members of the Group and their work”. “The Holy See – the communiqué ends – counts on the complete cooperation of all in this sensitive stage, and awaits the Report of the above-mentioned Group in order to adopt, within its area of competence, the most fitting decisions for the good of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and of the Church”.