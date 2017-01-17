Norway: Diocese of Oslo sentenced to reimburse the State €5 million. “Disappointed by the judgement”

The Diocese of Oslo will have to reimburse the Norwegian State 40.5 million crowns (about 5.4 million euros) for irregularities in the “rigged” registers to comply with the judgement issued by the Court today. This was announced by the Diocese itself, which published the full text of the sentence online. “We are disappointed by the judgement, but we will look thoroughly into it in the coming days”, said Lisa Wade, administrative officer of the Diocese. According to Ms Wade, “we do not believe that we have received excessive financial support from the state over the years 2011-2015”. Indeed, the Diocese has repeatedly expressed its regret over the irregularities in the procedures used in the past and has already rectified them by making an accurate revision of the list of registered believers; furthermore, the Diocese has always maintained that the Catholic community it serves is actually larger than the number of believers who are officially registered and on the basis of whom it receives subsidies from the State. The communiqué released also states that “the Diocese of Oslo has not yet decided whether to appeal the decision of the Court”. The fraud trial against the Bishop of Oslo, Mgr. Bernt Eidsvig, was dropped last November, when a new fraud trial was initiated against treasurer Pham Cong Thuan. According to official data, there are 124,985 Catholics in Norway today.