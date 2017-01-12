Poland: Jasna Gora Shrine, novena in preparation for the Feast of St Paul the First Hermit

The novena of the “Paulines” of the Jasna Gora Marian Shrine in Poland will continue until 15 January, Feast Day of Saint Paul the First Hermit, who lived in Egypt between the third and the fourth centuries AD and is venerated by both Catholics and Orthodox. The saint is considered to be the first hermit in the history of the Church and is also venerated as the protector of children and expecting mothers. The Order of Saint Paul the First Hermit was founded in Hungary in the 13th century and is present in Poland as well as in Austria, Germany, Italy and other countries. Since their settlement in Czestochowa in 1382, the Pauline monks have been the custodians of the shrine to which the icon of the Black Madonna of Częstochowa, much revered by the Poles, was brought soon after their arrival. At the end of the celebrations next Sunday, a special liturgy for children will be celebrated; they will receive a special blessing together with some sweet treats baked by the monks. Pope Francis visited the Shrine of the Black Madonna in Jasna Gora last summer during WYD2016. During that period alone, over 300,000 pilgrims visited the shrine. In 2016, the total number of pilgrims from 82 countries exceeded 4.5 million.