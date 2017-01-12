Lithuania: bishops’ plenary meeting. Beatification of mgr. Matulionis, reorganisation of Caritas and pilgrimage to Fatima

In the first plenary meeting of 2017, the Lithuanian Bishops focused “a lot of attention on the beatification of the venerable archbishop and martyr Teofilius Matulionis”, as written in a notice published at the end of the meting, which took place in Kaunas on January 9th. On December 1st 2016, Pope Francis has actually authorised the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to issue a ruling about the martyrdom of the Servant of God Teofilius Matulionis, archbishop of Kaišiadorys (1873-1962), the victim of State atheism under the Communist regime because of his faith. In particular, the bishops call “the Lithuanian dioceses and the foreign devotees to go on a pilgrimage to the cathedral of Kaišiadorys”, where mgr. Matulionis is buried. “Parishes, monasteries, Christian organisations, groups of prayer and all believers of Lithuania are called to join in a thanksgiving prayer” for the gift of this bright man of the Church. The calendar of the year’s initiatives and information are available on the website opened in his name (www.matulionis.info). In the plenary meeting in Kaunas, the bishops kept dealing with the reorganisation of Caritas and approved “new bylaws for the organisation, which will come into force on May 1st 2017”, the Secretariat’s notice goes on, and decided to organise “a national pilgrimage to Fatima to thank the Virgin and ask for Her intercession” in Autumn 2017.