Church in Europe: Card. Bagnasco in Brussels, visit to EU Parliament and Commission. Meeting with Nuncio Lebeaupin tomorrow

(Brussels) It is a new busy day in Brussels for Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) and of the CCEE. This week, he is visiting the Church bodies and European institutions based in the Belgian capital, accompanied by some thirty priests from the Diocese of Genoa. In the morning, Card. Bagnasco will meet with some MEPs at the premises of the European Parliament; a Mass will follow at 12.30pm in the Parliament’s chapel. In the afternoon, the Cardinal will meet with Chiara Adamo, European Commission Official at the DG Justice, for a discussion about the EU and policies relating to fundamental rights. A face-to-face meeting will follow between Card. Bagnasco and Ambassador Maurizio Massari, Italy’s Permanent Representative to the EU. Tomorrow 13 January, after Mass, on the last day of his visit to Brussels, Card. Bagnasco is scheduled to meet Mgr. Alain Paul Lebeaupin, Apostolic Nuncio to the EU.