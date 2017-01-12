Catholic-Orthodox Forum: celebration of the Vespers in Notre-Dame. “Europe, don’t be afraid”

“Don’t be afraid”. These are the words of the Gospel that echoed in the cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris last night and that were uttered by the bishops and metropolitan bishops of the Catholic and Orthodox churches from all Europe who are attending the V European Catholic-Orthodox Forum. Two years after the terrible Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack(it was January 7th 2015), the Forum, which ends today, dealt mainly with “Europe threatened by fundamentalist terrorism and the value of human beings and religious freedom”. The initiative was promoted by the Council of European Bishops Conferences along with the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in consultation with the Orthodox churches of our continent. Last night, to mark the end of then meting, the participants celebrated the Vespers, during which the Crown of Thorns, a precious relic that is held in the cathedral of Notre-Dame, was displayed and worshipped for the special occasion.

“The theme you have chosen for this Forum – said monsignor Jérôme Beau, auxiliary bishop of Paris – deeply touches the wish that harbours in every man’s heart. It is a wish for freedom and peace”. Together, the Orthodox and the Catholics, “united in prayer”, gave proof of what Jesus asked before dying: “That all of them may be one, so that the world may believe”. Nowadays, responding to God’s call, to God’s love – mgr. Beau went on – means “not being afraid”: “Fear produces division, hatred, mutual rejection, fundamentalism and exclusion. Don’t be afraid. Let no fear prevent our walk to freedom. Let no fear make us prisoners of pain and division. We are messengers of love for each other, of forgiveness and joy”.