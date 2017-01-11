Poland: Lagiewniki, over 5 million pilgrims in 2016 for the sanctuary of Divine Mercy

In 2016, over 5 million pilgrims from 180 countries visited the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy in Lagiewniki, says sister Elzbieta Siepak of the Congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy, pointing out that there have also been nearly 1.5 million virtual pilgrims who visited the multilingual website of the sanctuary. “We start 2017 with that extremely rich experience of God’s merciful love in our everyday life”, the sister insisted, adding that last year Lagiewniki received nearly 70 thousand thanks for grace received and over 770 thousand letters and messages (even by email) in which devotees asked for a grace. In addition, 520 personal stories were posted on the website of the sanctuary www.faustyna.pl. Over 77 thousand users downloaded the image of Jesus the Merciful for free from the website, while nearly 400 thousand people watched the live broadcast of the prayers in the chapel of the sanctuary. “On average, the broadcast was watched by over one thousand people a day, often old or sick people who cannot personally go on a pilgrimage to Lagiewniki, even in the year of the Jubilee of Mercy”, the sister reiterated.