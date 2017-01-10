Monsignor Galantino: forced migrants, “yes to a widespread reception”

“Yes to a widespread reception, in all Italian municipalities, of forced migrants who are fleeing from dramatic situations”. This request comes from Monsignor Nunzio Galantino, the Secretary General of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI), who took the floor at the presentation of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees in Rome this morning. “It is about setting up a new service in our communities – he pointed out – to welcome some persons and families who are fleeing, of whom two in three may stay just for a few weeks or months – as it has happened over the past three years – in cooperation with local associations and social and ecclesial institutions”. Mgr. Galantino asked to “not demonise with the stigma of criminality and vested interests all bodies involved in the reception” of migrants, but rather to “write a new chapter in our social welfare, also by looking at all the positive things that are being done”. The CEI Secretary General said “yes” also to the “identification of migrants who come among us, first and foremost to provide a reception that is attentive to the diversity of people and their stories, one that is ready to deploy new methods and instruments to protect and accompany people, thereby ensuring the safety of both migrants and host communities”.