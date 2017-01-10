Luxembourg: the image of our Lady of Fatima goes back to the Grand-Duchy. Mgr. Hollerich, “with Mary, being a family of love”

“The pilgrim image of Our Lady of Fatima goes back to Luxembourg after 70 years”: the announcement was made by the archbishop of the Grand-Duchy, mgr. Jean-Claude Hollerich, in a letter to the faithful. “I, pastor of the Church in Luxembourg, asked it to the bishop of Leiria-Fátima myself”, the archbishop explains, “to celebrate in Luxembourg the hundredth anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first pilgrimage to Wiltz, a place of prayer, peace and exchanges between peoples and nations”. Wiltz is home to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, a place deeply loved by the large Portuguese community. The celebrations that will to with the image between May 25th and June 25th will be a chance to “open the doors of our hearts and our homes to receive the merciful love of the Mother of God”. The archbishop hopes the visit, called “With Mary, being a family of love”, may be “an opportunity of spiritual and missionary renewal for the Church” and calls all communities to plan spiritual, educational and biblical catechetical events about Mary. Mgr. Hollerich proposes that every parish and community, on the 13th day of every month until October, hold “a time of communal prayer in the light of the message of Fatima and the apostolic exhortation Amoris laetitia”, and that every week the families experience a moment of prayer to Mary.