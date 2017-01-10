Cardinal Bagnasco: visit to Brussels. “Growing attention to religious dimension in Europe”

(Brussels) “This is my first visit to Brussels. It is a hive of activity here. Work is demanding, challenging, intense”, aimed at European integration. Card. Angelo Bagnasco is on a one-week visit to the Belgian capital, headquarter city of the European institutions as well as of some international church bodies, including the Nunciature and COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community). Elected as CCEE President just a few months ago, Card. Bagnasco responded to a question from SIR news agency, explaining: “The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe is a broad body, in which Churches throughout Europe are represented, and is therefore enriched by all ecclesial and cultural perspectives of Europe. Above all, it has an ecclesial and pastoral spirit, with new evangelisation at its centre, as asked for by Pope Francis. Our contribution, then, would like to lead to a better understanding of Europe’s Christian roots. It is from these roots that the centrality of the human person flows, which is actually a fruit of Christianity”. The cardinal went on to say: “I see that there is a growing awareness of these roots in Europe today” as well as “of the value of the religious dimension in both private and public life”. “When I say religious dimension, I refer to Christianity, but also to the presence of other faiths”. “The religious phenomenon is seen as worthy of public attention” even in an environment where “secularisation is a fact”.