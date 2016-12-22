Luxembourg: faith and spirituality, an “intercultural and interreligious” photographic exhibition

“Pray” is the title of the “first national photographic exhibition that is intercultural and interreligious”. Opened in Luxembourg, it is the “result of the meeting of 15 different religious communities”, the organisers explain: in over 40 large black and white photographs, the exhibition provides an “unprecedented, personal view of the world of prayer and meditation” in different spiritual traditions. The photos are supported by passages and interviews, to make the meaning of prayer and meditation more easily understandable by visitors. “Luxembourg is one the smallest countries in Europe, but it is almost unique in its international significance. It is mainly known for its banks and politics, while the religious dimension receives little attention”, explained the photographer Christian Sirsch, who created and curated the exhibition. “Yet, the most diverse cultures and religions live peacefully together, side by side”, but what they all share “is praying”. The exhibition, which will be set up at the John XXIII Centre until 31st December, has been laid out as a travelling exhibition that will go to public places and above all in the schools of the Grand Duchy. “My idea is to challenge people to think of their spirituality in a public place” and to convey the idea “that there are different spiritual journeys”.