Ireland: the programme of the World Meeting of Families 2018

The approximate programme of the World Meeting of Families, due to take place in Dublin, Ireland, from 22nd to 26th August 2018 about “The Gospel of the family: joy for the world”, has just been disclosed. Pope Francis has been invited, but it is not known yet if he will go. A three-day meeting will take place from 22nd to 24th August, with public workshops, lectures and debates about the topic of the Meeting. The Festival of the Families will take place on Saturday 25th August, with a concert and stories of families from all over the world. The World Meeting will end with a solemn Eucharistic celebration. A catechetic programme will be launched in Spring 2017. The selections for the two thousand volunteers who will help with the event are already open.