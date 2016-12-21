Ukraine: 255 religious communities of Ugcc opened in western european countries

(Bratislava) – Thanks to the coordinated cooperation of the faithful, the patriarchs and the clergy in Western Europe, 255 religious communities of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) have been successfully opened so far, 173 of which are under the care of priests. “The phenomenon of migration to modern Europe has become a major challenge, in which some see a threat, while others see a chance. The light of faith tells us to see each person sent to us by the Lord, firstly as a child of God who is created in His image and likeness. I am sure that only such theological approach can help us find answers to questions about where and in which direction we should move in the pastoral care of Eastern Catholic migrants in Europe”, says Bishop Joseph Milian, head of the Pastoral Migration Department. As he adds, the UGCC continues to work hard on providing pastoral care to all of its faithful in their countries of residence. According to the prelate, Ukrainian migrants create a new Ukrainian diaspora in Europe and are becoming increasingly aware of the need to develop their Church identity through active participation in the sacraments of their Church. “We are required to create the necessary conditions to ensure that they are properly taken care of, by serving the spiritual and cultural heritage of the people”, concludes Msgr. Milian.