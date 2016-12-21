Poland: Bishops’ call to the political community. “No unity and agreement”, “the country needs peace”

“There are no unity and agreement in Poland”: this comment was made by the Polish primate, monsignor Jozef Polak, worried about “the worsening of divisions” within society, due to the current parliamentary and constitutional conflict. Despite the archbishop of Warszawa-Prague, mgr. Henryk Hoser, calling them “a despicable fight for power, which produces the money that gives a chance of a better life”, both cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, archbishop of Cracow, and the president of the Polish Bishops Conference, mgr. Stanislaw Gadecki, wish the ruling government PiS (Law and Justice), led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, just like the opposition, can “take a step back” to find a “way to dialogue”. “The conflict cannot be solved without a serious discussion”, stated mgr. Gadecki as he pointed out that, “in the run-up to Holy Christmas, everyone should reflect on if and how they are trying to build peace”. “The country needs peace”, emphasised the prelate, recalling the social doctrine of the Church, according to which “may peace be the fruit of justice and charity”. In making his Christmas wishes, the archbishop of Warsaw, cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, spoke of hope in a “national reconciliation”.