EU: Card. Bagnasco to visit COMECE Secretariat and European institutions in Brussels

From 9 to 13 January, Card. Angelo Bagnasco, President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) and of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE), will visit Brussels together with a group of about 30 young priests from the Archdiocese of Genoa. According to a statement released by the Brussels-based Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), “besides having a pastoral character, the visit will also be an opportunity” to “gain greater insight into the European Union’s policies and, most importantly, into the activities of COMECE and its Secretariat”. There will be meetings with Members of the European Parliament, the EU Commission, and Italy’s Permanent Representation to the EU. On Monday, 9 January, at 7pm, a Mass will be held with the Italian community in Brussels at St Francis’ Chapel in Brussels. Also on the agenda are cultural visits to Brussels city centre and to the towns of Ghent and Bruges.