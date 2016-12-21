Berlin: mgr. McAleenan (Bishops Conference of England and Wales), “what happened defies human understanding”

“Horror, shock and deep pain”. These are the feelings voiced by the bishop in charge of the migrants’ service for the Catholic Bishops Conference of Egland and Wales, Paul McAleenan, in a message of sympathy for the people of Berlin after the Christmas market massacre. “What happened defies human understanding. All people of good will are shocked, pained and horrified by this attack. My thoughts and my prayers, as well as the prayers of the entire Catholic community of England and Wales, go to those who have been affected by this massacre and to the German citizens”, the bishop goes on, speaking on behalf of all English and Welsh Catholic bishops who also expressed their pain in a tweet just after the massacre. The Catholic bishops’ voice was also joined by the voice of the “Church of England” that, also with a tweet, sent a prayer not only to the German population but to the population of Switzerland, where a mosque was attacked a few days ago, and to the population of Turkey, where the Russian ambassador was murdered. “God, Our Lord, source of every good and love, accept the prayers of Your people”, here are the words of the prayer that begs the Maker to be merciful.