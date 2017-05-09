Macron seen by Sylvie Goulard: “The courage to choose the good of France and to re-launch Europe”

MEP, expert in economic and social questions, she was one of the pillars of the “En Marche!” movement founded a year ago by France’s President-elect. She shared with SIR some of the Movement’s crucial political decisions highlighting three urgent challenges: rebuilding the unity of the Country, creating new jobs and changing the European Union – for the better

Macron defeated Le Pen. Could France serve as an example against populism? “I think that France should refrain from giving lessons to other Countries. Moreover, I consider this victory a success resulting from patience and a great deal of courage, the courage of Emmanuel Macron”. Sylvie Goulard, Member of the European Parliament since 2009, economist and essayist, has a fully “Europeanist” political and professional profile. She served as Romano Prodi’s political advisor at the European Commission, and collaborated extensively with Mario Monti. In Paris as in Brussels her commitment to economic and social issues is regarded very highly. She was a speaker at the latest plenary of the Commission of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE). She sits with the Liberal-Democrats group at the EU Parliament, representing the social-liberal movement “En Marche!” founded by the newly-elected French President.

We were just mentioning Macron’s courage… Macron’s curriculum features a successful professional carrier until he entered politics. He served as Economy Minister, an office he left a year ago to create the movement “En Marche!” which put an end to the Right-Left dynamics that had characterised French politics for many years.

His was a risky decision, meant for the common good. A decision which today we can finally define a winning decision.

Is courage enough to change the course of politics? It certainly is not enough. Although it is necessary, it also requires a well-prepared and motivated group of people. Knowing how to involve more people is equally important. Travelling across France for the election campaign for “En Marche!” I met many deeply-committed people, with a passion for serious political engagement who managed to carry out great team work.

The seriousness of the proposal: an element of originality in a campaign that was often superficial, with loud tones and marked by seemingly meaningless slogans. Seriousness should be understood as the analysis of problems, the understanding of reality, a rigours definition of political programs, the willingness to explain one’s decisions to voters. Sometimes it means swimming against the tide, highlighting the unsolved questions and the sacrifices that might be needed to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

What are the major challenges that Macron will have to face? People are ready to take to the streets, voters expect answers. The first challenge is to reunite the Country. It has been a campaign marked by hardened tones and violent confrontations. In order to win, the Front National told many lies. The intention was to divide the French population by means of a negative, destructive message, starting with the elimination of the Eurozone area..

Now there is need for politics that will restore unity of intentions in our Country.

The second primary area of intervention is employment. Indeed, useless denying it, the unemployment rate is high, especially among the young. Many people have lost all hope. The vote for Marine Le Pen was also motivated by this malaise, expressed with an extremist vote. Instead, it is necessary to give concrete answers to the economic and labour-related questions. Europe is the third challenge.

In which way? The European Union is a necessary horizon that needs to be reconceived and re-launched for the very good of our Countries. This requires concerted action with our partners, starting with Germany. Also Italy plays a fundamental role, in the hope that the government may remain in the hands of those who believe in Europe. I wish to add that the denial of Europe was a determining factor in the Gaullists and Socialists’ defeat, who followed in the wake of populists without considering that the latter always hold more radical, anti-European stances.

Thus can one carry out good politics and win elections without denying one’s pro-European allegiance? I have supported Macron also because of his yearning to speak the truth about Europe, which consists in a project of peace and growth marked by solidarity. In the years of the crisis the Euro currency protected us from much more devastating scenarios. The EU is the most appropriate form of governance to address global competitors and scenarios. There are those, like Le Pen, Mélenchon, Farage, who intend to destroy the EU. With which results?

We believe that the EU is part of the answer to the ongoing problems. It is a question of reforming it and making it efficient.

Election results in Austria and in The Netherlands, followed by France, send positive messages. Is it a good omen for the future? Starting from the various crises needing to be addressed to the Brexit vote, today we have new elements on which to continue building the future of European Countries, and of Europe – a community of destiny – together. It will be equally important to jointly identify new avenues and ask ourselves what we are ready to do for Europe at individual level in order to be stronger together. It’s a collective challenge and a message to the young generations. Moreover, Europe can also be appreciated with joy and serenity, both following the same pace. It is no coincidence that the EU’s anthem is Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.”