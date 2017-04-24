The Pope in Egypt: Patriarch Sidrak, “Francis is a friend, a friend in need is a friend indeed.”

"Blessing and support to our witness in Egyptian society”: the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to Egypt (April 28-29) in the words of Ibrahim Isaac Sidrak, Patriarch of the Coptic Catholic Church in Egypt, representing no more than 300 thousand faithful of the 12 million Coptic–Catholic religious community. “We are a small flock. It’s time to define it a presence rather than a minority”, the Patriarch said, reiterating the value of dialogue with Islam that requires “time, courage and great dedication.” The memory of Christian martyrs killed by the Islamic State and the dramatic burden of the economic crisis endured by the people.

Ibrahim Isaac Sidrak, patriarca della Chiesa copto-cattolica d’Egitto

“We welcome Pope Francis with joy. His presence is a blessing and a form of support to our witness in Egyptian society.” Ibrahim Isaac Sidrak, Patriarch of the Coptic-Catholic Church in Egypt (approximately 300 thousand faithful on 12 million Orthodox Christians), did not conceal his emotion whilst speaking of the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to the Country. He recalled a important page in the history of the region: “the arrival of Saint Francis to the Holy Land”, depicted in a miniature of Saint Bonaventure’s Legenda Maior. The year 2017 will mark 800 years of the Franciscan presence in the Middle East. In the Chapter held in the city of Assisi in 1217, the Franciscan Order decided to send friars to world Countries, known at the time as witnesses of peace, including the Middle East. In 1219 Francis of Assisi left for Egypt. In Damietta, near Cairo, he met with the Sultan of Egypt Melek-al-Kamel, nephew of Saladin. It Damietta, so it was said, the Gospel encountered the Koran, and the Koran encountered the Gospel. Saint Francis did not fear the Prophet Mohammed and the Sultan did not fear Christ. Our hope is that the same will happen 800 years later in Cairo, with another man named Francis, Pope Bergoglio.

Patriarch Sidrak, what do you expect from this visit?

The Papal visit is saying to the world that our Country, despite the present difficult circumstances, wants stability and peace. That’s why it deserves being supported. Our Catholic community is small, nonetheless our presence is strongly perceived across Egyptian society. The arrival of the Pontiff will give us further visibility and will reaffirm the fact that we are an integrating part of the Catholic Church in the world. We are not a small flock. We are the sheep of the large flock of Catholic Church.

It’s time to define it a presence rather than a minority group.

It’s time to stop speaking of numbers, to stop saying that we feel abandoned.

The Catholic presence in Egypt is appreciated for its humanitarian commitment and for its engagement in interreligious and ecumenical dialogue… Of course we never fail to forget that schools, hospitals, old age homes, reception centres, are only means. We should always be aware that through these initiatives we can give a positive contribution to Egyptian society. Through our works we live out the precepts of the Gospel and we follow the indications of the Second Vatican Council.

The reception of migrants from Eritrea, of Sudanese and Syrians, is a mission carried out by the local Christian Church that is seldom spoken of. What does your service consist in?

They are our brothers and sisters in need. We welcome them trying to use our scarce means to offer them assistance, education, jobs, that are fundamental to leading a dignified life. We do the same for the detainees in Egyptian prisons. These are challenging missions also owing to the economic crisis that is plaguing the Country, burdened by insecurity, declining tourism, corruption, forms of abuse, currency depreciation, price chaos, lack of investments and unemployment. Today even those who were previously rich are in a state of suffering. One million children are born in Egypt every year, and they must be guaranteed the basic necessities. It’s not easy to live in these conditions.

A lively debate is animating Egyptian society, promoted also by the University of al-Azhar, regarding the issues of citizenship, the separation between State and religion, as well as the legislative processes linked to the erection of new churches,. All that glitters is gold?

It can be said that it is. Although not yet at the level desired by many.

In official meetings, conferences, in initiatives of study and dialogue, sometimes not everything that is thought is shared in the open, being careful not to displease the interlocutor with critical remarks.

However, what’s important is to participate and engage in dialogue, which sows the seeds of encounter and mutual understanding. I personally believe in the importance of direct interpersonal relations. I have had the opportunity of meeting with the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Ahmed al Tayyeb, and to speak with him also on the occasion of the exchange of greetings…

What did you speak of?

Not much can be said in exchanging greetings.

Certainly there were positive meetings and beautiful speeches. But the reality requires courage and great dedication.

Do you think that the Pope, who will be meeting with the Grand Imam, is going to instil courage also in his Muslim interlocutors?

We pray for this to happen. Changes are closely connected to religious, social, and economic factors. They are not only connected to a group of people. There is a society that needs to grow and be formed in the dialogue.

It’s hard to wait for the Pope to work miracles or prompt a sudden change. Instead, I hope the Pope’s presence may act as a spur of change and of a fresh start.

Pope Francis will be visiting Egypt after the attacks against the churches on Palm Sunday and in other areas of the Country, in the Sinai for example. The victims of thee attacks are Egypt’s Christian martyrs…

Christians are the targets of terrorists. I reiterate it with deep suffering. Those attacks are also attacks against Egypt, aimed at dividing the Country.

Christians are the weak bracket of society

and that which, once attacked, will have an echo worldwide. But there also other forms of attack we should be aware of. I refer to the speeches and teachings imparted by religious and non-religious figures.

In several Madrassas there are people who study on their own, without communicating with anyone for years. For thee people interacting with others is lived as a shock.

Dialogue requires time, it needs to be learnt. As Christians we have no choice.

Our people are good people and they look forward to the Pope’s visit also as a confirmation of the visit after the attacks. The Pope is a friend, and a friend in need is a friend indeed.